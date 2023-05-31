Waterbury hit-and-run suspect identified: Police

The suspect was identified as John Egan, 58, of Waterbury.

WATERBURY, Conn. — The Waterbury Police Department has identified a wanted suspect in a hit-and-run crash involving a scooter that left a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was identified as John Egan, 58, of Waterbury. Police said Egan is the registered owner of the maroon 2022 Cadillac XT5 believed to have been involved in the crash. The car remains in custody, where police continue to investigate the crash.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and an arrest warrant is being sought in connection to the incident, according to police.

On May 26, just after midnight, Waterbury police responded to the area of West Main Street at Highland Avenue for the report of a hit-and-run accident involving a scooter. At the scene, officers located a scooter and the operator lying nearby in the roadway. The person was identified as a 17-year-old male from Waterbury.

Police said the scooter was struck by a car driving off from the scene.

The scooter operator is being treated at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) for life-threatening injuries and is considered in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is requested to contact the WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.

