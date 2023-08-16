Waterbury man wanted in July homicide arrested in Hartford

Joshua Morales, 29, was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment on Washington Street and taken into custody.

HARTFORD, Conn — A Waterbury man wanted in the death of a 40-year-old man from Virginia was arrested in Hartford, the U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday.

Joshua Morales, 29, was arrested Wednesday morning at an apartment on Washington Street and taken into custody. He was charged with the murder of Gregory Wilson on July 16 at “The Bunker” social club in Waterbury.

Morales also faces charges of possession of a large-capacity magazine, illegal alteration to a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, and use of a machine gun in a violent crime. He was held on a $3 million bond.

Waterbury police were called to The Bunker, located at 437 Watertown Ave., around 4 a.m. on July 16 for a report of a large crowd. When they arrived, officers found a man inside the club with a fatal gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Morales is the second suspect arrested in connection with the homicide.

German Pena-Lopez, 34, of Waterbury, was arrested in July and charged with illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, threatening in the 1st degree and illegal transfer sale of a firearm.

An arrest warrant was also issued for a third suspect. Andrew Dennis, 34, of Waterbury, is the owner of The Bunker. He faces reckless endangerment and operation of unlicensed bar charges.

