23-year-old man shot, killed at Waterbury street corner

The man was shot on Willow Street, just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A Waterbury man in his twenties died Monday afternoon after he was shot just feet from where two others were killed in separate incidents earlier this year. Police are investigating.

Police were called to the intersection of Willow Street and Hillside Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday for reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, police were told that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at Waterbury Hospital. Officers arrived at Waterbury Hospital and located the victim. Police said the victim was 23 years old but have not released his name.

The man died of his injuries about an hour later. Officers located a crime scene on Willow Street where the incident occurred.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Two other men were killed in separate incidents across the street at 173 Willow Street from the most recent incident.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.