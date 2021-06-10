Waterbury house fire displaces residents

The fire happened on Waterville Street Thursday afternoon. No one was injured.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Multiple people have been displaced due to a house fire on Waterville Street Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming out of three sides of the home and the house is now uninhabitable.

Five adults and some children were displaced as a result of the fire.

A resident spoke with FOX61, saying they heard the fire alarm go off. She added that everyone and the dogs got out of the building.

No one was injured and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire Marshal investigating the cause of a fire at a home on Waterville Street in Waterbury. Multiple families displaced. A resident we spoke with said they heard the fire alarm and then heavy smoke came in. Everyone got out safely. No injuries.@FOX61News pic.twitter.com/lKzk55B4vA — Elisha Machado (@ElishaMachadoTV) June 10, 2021

