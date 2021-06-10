Waterbury house fire displaces residents

WATERBURY, Conn. — Multiple people have been displaced due to a house fire on Waterville Street Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming out of three sides of the home and the house is now uninhabitable.
Five adults and some children were displaced as a result of the fire.
A resident spoke with FOX61, saying they heard the fire alarm go off. She added that everyone and the dogs got out of the building.
No one was injured and the Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
