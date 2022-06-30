2 adults killed, 1-year-old injured in Waterbury house fire

WATERBURY, Conn. — Two people are dead and a 1-year-old is hospitalized after a fire at a Waterbury home, officials said.
Waterbury Fire Assistant Chief Javier Lopez confirmed the two people who died include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.
They have not been identified at this time and officials have not said what their connection is to the 1-year-old.
The child was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is not known.
The fire broke out at a multi-family home on 3rd Street. It was a three-story building and the upper floor has significant damage, but the lower floors remained mostly undamaged, officials said.
The Waterbury fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.
