x
2 adults killed, 1-year-old injured in Waterbury house fire

Officials have not been identified the victims and have not said what their connection is to the 1-year-old.
WATERBURY, Conn. — Two people are dead and a 1-year-old is hospitalized after a fire at a Waterbury home, officials said.

Waterbury Fire Assistant Chief Javier Lopez confirmed the two people who died include a man in his 40s and a woman in her 30s.

They have not been identified at this time and officials have not said what their connection is to the 1-year-old.

The child was taken to a local hospital, but their condition is not known.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on 3rd Street. It was a three-story building and the upper floor has significant damage, but the lower floors remained mostly undamaged, officials said.

The Waterbury fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

