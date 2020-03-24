x
Waterbury man arrested on murder charges

Stems from March 16 shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. — Police arrested a Waterbury man in connection with a murder on March 16. 

Derek O’Neil, 36, of Waterbury, was charged with Murder, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit , Criminal Possession of Firearm/Ammunition, and Criminal Use of a Firearm in connection with the death of Terrence Bridgeforth, 20, of Waterbury.  He is being held on $2,000,000 bond. 

Police said on March 16 at about 5:43 p.m., they were called to Idylwood Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots with one victim suffering from a gunshot wound.  The victim was taken by private car to the hospital.

Bridgeforth died at the hospital later that night. 