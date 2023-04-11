Waterbury man dies after domestic assault incident, police investigate

Waterbury Fire Department located a 67-year-old man, later identified as Wilfredo Martinez, who was found unresponsive.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are investigating the death of a 67-year-old man who was found unresponsive and later died at the hospital following an alleged physical altercation with his son.

On Monday at around 2:48 p.m., Waterbury police responded to the area of Platt Street on a medical assist complaint, which was later determined to be an assault.

Waterbury firefighters located a 67-year-old man, later identified as Wilfredo Martinez, who was found unresponsive. He was taken to Saint Mary's Hospital before police arrived at the scene.

Police said that at around 3:36 p.m., the victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Police believe that there was a domestic disturbance at the residence and the victim was involved in a physical altercation with his son, 42-year-old Luis Martinez.

Following the altercation, police said he left the residence and was located by police shortly after and taken into custody.

Luis Martinez was charged with assault in the second degree on an elderly person, assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the second degree, breach of peace in the second degree, and threatening in the second degree.

The younger Martinez also has outstanding warrants from other agencies.

He is being held by Waterbury Police Department on a $1 million bond pending court arraignment.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.