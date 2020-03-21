Waterbury man dies in early morning crash on I-95 N in Bridgeport

Officials say the highway re-opened around 3:30 a.m., but the accident remains under investigation.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Editor's Note: This story has been updated as of 1:51 p.m. Initial information received and reported by State Police regarding the accident was incorrect and cited the wrong deceased victim.

Around 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police Troop G responded to a motor vehicle accident on I-95 North, in the area of exit 29.

This is the updated information: 83-year-old Frank Agostino, of Waterbury, and 25-year-old Andres Vargas, of West Haven were driving on I-95 North, when the head-on collision occurred, State Police said in a release.

According to officials, Agostino was driving in the wrong direction on the highway.

State Police say Agostino was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Vargas and his front seat passenger were transported to Bridgeport Hospital with moderate injuries

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.