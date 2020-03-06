Waterbury man killed in rollover crash on I-84

Police say the driver was traveling eastbound in Southington when the car lost control

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Waterbury man was killed in a rollover crash overnight on I-84.

State Police said 52-year-old Robery Signor was traveling on I-84 eastbound in Southington when the car lost control.

The car struck a metal beam guide rail next to the paved medien west f Exit 32. The car then flipped over the guide rail and rollved several times before striking a tree.

Signore was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash has not been identified at this time.