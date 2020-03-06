Waterbury man killed in rollover crash on I-84

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Waterbury man was killed in a rollover crash overnight on I-84.
State Police said 52-year-old Robery Signor was traveling on I-84 eastbound in Southington when the car lost control.
The car struck a metal beam guide rail next to the paved medien west f Exit 32. The car then flipped over the guide rail and rollved several times before striking a tree.
Signore was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash has not been identified at this time.
This collision remains under investigation, and any witness is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at (860) 534-1098. Furthermore, if you were driving through the area around the time of the collision and have dash cam video, you are also asked to contact police.