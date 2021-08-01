Waterbury police officer justified in shooting that wounded colleague: report

The Litchfield State's Attorney said officer Garrett Pagel believed he had to use deadly force to defend himself, fellow officers and civilians last December.

WATERBURY, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above was released on January 8.*

A Connecticut police officer who accidentally wounded a colleague while shooting at a stolen vehicle that rammed police cruisers and drove at officers last December was justified in using deadly force, according to a state prosecutor’s report released Thursday.

Litchfield State's Attorney Dawn Gallo said Waterbury officer Garrett Pagel believed he had to use deadly force to defend himself, fellow officers and civilians from the fleeing vehicle.

The report says Pagel opened fire and accidentally shot officer Charles Mauriello in the chest, but his bulletproof vest prevented serious injury.

The teen driver of the stolen vehicle was arrested.

Police were on Marley Place because they were trying to help the New Britain Police Department track down 19-year-old Robert Harrison, of Waterbury, who was wanted for an alleged kidnapping and gun charges.

"As the officers were conducting that surveillance, they saw a Robert Harrison walk up Marley Place toward that stolen motor vehicle," Spagnolo said.

They took Harrison into custody just before the other two stolen vehicles came charging down the hill at them. One of the drivers was a juvenile.

"This is a prolific car thief," Spagnolo said of the juvenile at the time. "He has four pending auto theft arrests for 2020 here and only in the Waterbury Police Department."

Harrison was charged in Waterbury with interfering with the police. At the time, Spagnolo said Harrison was suspected of numerous Waterbury shootings.

Officer Marc Sharoh sustained a serious concussion when one of the suspect vehicles rammed his cruiser.

