Waterbury overnight shooting leaves one person dead

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police responded to a shooting call around 10:26 pm on Saturday.

Authorities say a 38-year-old man was shot while with a friend on a back porch of a home at 167 Madison Street.

According to officers the man fell to the floor with a wound to the abdomen. The friend checked on the victim, saw a bleeding wound to his back, and called 911.

The victim was brought to Saint Mary's Hospital in an ambulance for treatment. After the efforts of the medical team, the man was pronounced dead at 11:06 pm.

The victim's identity is yet to be released by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Connecticut.