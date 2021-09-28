Waterbury PD make four arrests in recent shootings that left multiple people, including 10-year-old, injured

Chief Fred Spagnolo said the incidents are results of juveniles not being held accountable for years.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police announced on Tuesday four arrests were made in connection with two shootings that occurred within an hour of each other last week.

On last Thursday, a 10-year-old boy was shot in a dispute that police say was related to a feud over stolen cars.

"Derek St. Hilaire, a 21-year-old male that lives in that neighborhood, is charged with assault one and a number of different weapons violations," Waterbury Police Chief Fred Spagnolo said.

In the first shooting, St. Hilaire allegedly shot an 18-year-old woman in the buttocks in the area of John St. at approximately 6:30 p.m. Thursday. However, police believe he was actually targeting Thomas West, who cops allege was involved in both shootings that night.

"Thomas West is an 18-year-old male and he has multiple weapons violations, conspiracy and assault first and he’s got some stolen motor vehicle warrants," Spagnolo added.

In retaliation of his girlfriend's shooting, sources say West then targeted St. Hilaire just prior to 7:30 in the Congress Ave. shooting, where his 10-year-old relative, was also struck.

The boy took a gunshot to the ribs, but his mom tells FOX61 that he is recovering nicely.

"These are incidents of violence, acts of violence, that are stemming from group violence, stemming from auto theft," Spagnolo noted.

According to the chief, three stolen cars were used in carrying out these two shootings.

"We’ve arrested two juveniles over the course of the weekend that were in possession of different stolen vehicles, both involved in the shooting incidents on last Thursday," Spagnolo said.

He added that this is the result of juveniles not being held accountable for years.

"We’ve been talking about this with our state delegation since 2019," Spagnolo said. "I had the opportunity to testify with our state delegation in front of the public safety committee back then. This is an ongoing problem it’s just getting worse and worse."

St. Hilaire posted bond, but West remains in custody on $1 million bond, which covers charges resulting from multiple arrests.

The chief anticipates more arrests in connection with at least one of the shootings.

