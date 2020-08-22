Waterbury police investigating Violet Street homicide

Police located a crowd in the parking lot of 12 Violet Street standing around an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

WATERBURY, Conn — Police say an investigation is underway following a deadly shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded just after midnight to reports that someone was shot on Violet Street.

Upon their arrival, a crowd was located standing around an adult male victim lying on his back in the parking lot of 12 Violet Street.

According to a release, the victim had a gunshot wound to the chest and was unresponsive.

Officers provided medical attention before the victim was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Police have not yet identified the victim, as they are still notifying family.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) is working to determine the manner and cause of death.

Waterbury PD Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division also responded to the scene and located empty cartridge casings on the ground in the area of where the victim was found.

Officials say this is a homicide investigation and it is active and ongoing.