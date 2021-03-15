Waterbury PD make arrest in August 2020 Violet Street murder

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police say an arrest has been made in the August 2020 murder of Marcus Darby.
Darby was found by police on August 22 with a gunshot wound to the chest on Violet Street.
According to a release, 32-year-old Jonathan Poventud was found Friday in Florida, arrested on a warrant and extradited back to Waterbury.
He faces the following charges:
- Murder
- Reckless endangerment 1st degree
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
- Criminal use of weapon
- Carrying a pistol without a permit
- Illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver
- Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver
Waterbury Police say Poventud also had an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation. His combined bond is $2.5 million.
