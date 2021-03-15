x
Waterbury PD make arrest in August 2020 Violet Street murder

32-year-old Jonathan Poventud was discovered last Friday in Florida, arrested on a warrant and extradited back to Connecticut.
Credit: Waterbury PD
Jonathan Pevntud

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police say an arrest has been made in the August 2020 murder of Marcus Darby.

Darby was found by police on August 22 with a gunshot wound to the chest on Violet Street.

According to a release, 32-year-old Jonathan Poventud was found Friday in Florida, arrested on a warrant and extradited back to Waterbury.

He faces the following charges:

  • Murder
  • Reckless endangerment 1st degree
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm
  • Criminal use of weapon
  • Carrying a pistol without a permit
  • Illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver
  • Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Waterbury Police say Poventud also had an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation. His combined bond is $2.5 million.

