Waterbury PD make arrest in August 2020 Violet Street murder

32-year-old Jonathan Poventud was discovered last Friday in Florida, arrested on a warrant and extradited back to Connecticut.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police say an arrest has been made in the August 2020 murder of Marcus Darby.

Darby was found by police on August 22 with a gunshot wound to the chest on Violet Street.

According to a release, 32-year-old Jonathan Poventud was found Friday in Florida, arrested on a warrant and extradited back to Waterbury.

He faces the following charges:

Murder

Reckless endangerment 1st degree

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Criminal use of weapon

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver

Waterbury Police say Poventud also had an outstanding warrant for a violation of probation. His combined bond is $2.5 million.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.