East Hartford officer struck by car, driver leads police on a chase

The driver drove off, prompting a chase from officers and State Police

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police were in pursuit of a vehicle on I-84 westbound Friday afternoon.

An East Hartford officer was investigating a complaint of a suspicious car that was parked on St. Regis Street. While out of his cruiser, the officer was struck by the car.

The suspect drove off, police said, and the officer was able to get back in his cruiser and advise other units. A pursuit began and continued onto I-84 westbound

The car was stopped with assistance from State Police in Waterbury by exit 25 A.

Police said the suspect is currently in custody and facing multiple charges.