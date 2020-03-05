Waterbury Police Department looking for suspect in two shots fired incidents

Joseph Grimsley, 29, has two warrants out for two different shots fired incidents

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in two separate shots fired incidents.

The first incident occurred just before 8:00 on Friday morning when an occupied vehicle was struck by gunfire.

No one was injured in this incident.

Waterbury detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Grimsley, charging him with First Degree Criminal Attempt / Assault, Criminal Use of a Weapon, Illegal Transfer Pistol/Revolver, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

The second incident occurred at 12:01 Saturday morning.

One round was fired towards a person in the street.

No one was injured in this incident either.

Waterbury detectives obtained a second warrant for Jospeh Grimsley, charging him with, First Degree Criminal Attempt / Assault, Criminal Use of a Weapon, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

Each warrant has a Court set bond of $250,000.

Grimsley's last known address was on Pine Street in Waterbury.

Anyone with any information regarding Grimsley's whereabouts is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911 or just 911.