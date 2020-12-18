Waterbury Patrolman helps walk resident home through slush-covered street

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Patrolman Robert Torres was walking in the area of Willow Street Friday morning when he saw and helped a woman crossing a snow-covered sidewalk.
As Patrolman Torres helped 70-year-old Elizabeth Ramos walk up the slush-covered street to her apartment, he noticed she had on regular shoes. Torres told Ramos "We have to get you some snow boots." Ramos expressed she doesn't go out so much even though Torres said he sees her outside every day. "Just to get what I need" she replied.
After offering to get snow boots, Torres also promised Ramos he would look into a compliment she had recently filed after someone stole a $200 stereo that was delivered on her front doorstep.