Waterbury Police ID teen homicide victim, arrest five juvenile suspects

Police say the a group of teens planned to rob another teen, who shot one of the would-be robbers.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting on Esther Street, and charged five juvenile suspects for what began as an attempted robbery.

The shooting happened about 12:23 a.m. on Friday. Waterbury Police were called to the area of 43 Esther Avenue for a report of gunshots. The gunfire reportedly evolved from a fight involving the occupants of two vehicles that left the area and crashed on Alder Avenue. One of the cars continued to Waterbury Hospital and dropped off a 17-year-old gunshot victim, who later died.

On Saturday police identified the homicide victim as Taevan Moshier of Waterbury. The state Medical Examiner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound of torso and the manner of death as homicide.

Police say their investigation shows that a juvenile male (age 17) went to visit a juvenile female acquaintance at an address on Esther Avenue. When the teen arrived, several juvenile males were waiting to rob him. Two of the group were in possession of firearms. A fight broke out between the juveniles and several gunshots were fired from at least two handguns. The intended robbery victim shot Moshier, then got into a Hyundai Sonata and fled.

Several other juvenile males got into a black SUV and pursued the juvenile operating the Hyundai. The Hyundai and the SUV were involved in an accident in the area of 227 Alder Avenue. The operator of the Hyundai fled the scene of the accident on foot to a friend’s house. The occupants of the SUV then drove Moshier to Waterbury Hospital, where he died, according to police.

Police say detectives identified, located and arrested five persons involved in the incident:

A juvenile male (Age 17) charged with Murder, Tampering with Evidence, Illegal Sale/Transfer of a Firearm and other weapons charges.

Two other 17-year-old males are charged with 1st degree, Conspiracy to commit Robbery, Assault and weapons charges.

A 16-year-old female has been charged with Conspiracy at Robbery 1st, Criminal Liability for Acts of Another/ Robbery 1st.

A 16-year-old-male is charged with Assault (2nd degree), 1st degree Robbery 1st and Conspiracy at Robbery.