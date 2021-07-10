Waterbury police investigating a homicide on Bronson Street

Bishop Street, Adams Street, Bronson Street, and Pearl Street are currently closed for investigation

WATERBURY, Connecticut — The Waterbury Police Department's Major Crime Division is investigating a homicide that happened earlier this evening.

Police say Bishop Street, Adams Street, Bronson Street, and Pearl Street are currently closed for investigation.

Officers responded to Bronson street after a weapon's complaint and located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim received medical attention from emergency medical personnel and officers and was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

There are no suspect(s) information available at the moment.

The victim's identity has not been released.

Waterbury Police Department Detectives urge anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This investigation is ongoing.

