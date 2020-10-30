Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old from Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday night.
Police said Hailey-Marie Villanueva was last seen on Alma Street.
Villanueva was seen leaving a friend's home around 5 p.m. Thursday but she did not return home. The complainant said they had found Villuneva later on around 10:30 p.m. sleeping in the passenger seat of a Honda on Alma Street. When the complainant knocked on the window and VIlluneva woke up, police said the car drove off.
The vehicle was described as a silver 2019 Honda Odyssey with a CT registration AV86574. This vehicle was previously reported as stolen out of Danbury.
Villanueva is described as having brown eyes and short brown/auburn hair. She stands at 5 feet 0 inches and weighs about 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a Black hooded sweatshirt, grey jeans, and yellow croc slippers. Police said there are no known medical conditions.
Anyone with information about the location of Villanueva is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.