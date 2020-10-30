Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old from Waterbury

She was last seen in a stolen car out of Danbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen Thursday night.

Police said Hailey-Marie Villanueva was last seen on Alma Street.

Villanueva was seen leaving a friend's home around 5 p.m. Thursday but she did not return home. The complainant said they had found Villuneva later on around 10:30 p.m. sleeping in the passenger seat of a Honda on Alma Street. When the complainant knocked on the window and VIlluneva woke up, police said the car drove off.

The vehicle was described as a silver 2019 Honda Odyssey with a CT registration AV86574. This vehicle was previously reported as stolen out of Danbury.

Villanueva is described as having brown eyes and short brown/auburn hair. She stands at 5 feet 0 inches and weighs about 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a Black hooded sweatshirt, grey jeans, and yellow croc slippers. Police said there are no known medical conditions.