Waterbury Police issue Silver Alert for missing 12-yr-old

Last seen Sunday evening

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-yr-old girl who was last seen early Monday.

Police said at 2:18 a.m., the police were called to an address on Sherwood Road on a report of a missing person. The missing person was identified as:

Jessenialyz Jones, 12, was last seen during the early evening on July 5, Sunday.

Police were unable to immediately provide a photo.

Police said she was White, 5’2” tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has Brown eyes and Brown hair

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, gray leggings and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about this missing juvenile is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.