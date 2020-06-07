Waterbury Police issue Silver Alert for missing 12-yr-old

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-yr-old girl who was last seen early Monday.
Police said at 2:18 a.m., the police were called to an address on Sherwood Road on a report of a missing person. The missing person was identified as:
Jessenialyz Jones, 12, was last seen during the early evening on July 5, Sunday.
Police were unable to immediately provide a photo.
Police said she was White, 5’2” tall and weighs 100 lbs. She has Brown eyes and Brown hair
She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, gray leggings and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about this missing juvenile is asked to contact the Waterbury Youth Squad Detectives at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.
Silver alerts are issued for people of all ages who are missing but not presumed to in danger. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.