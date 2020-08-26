Waterbury police looking for missing man who was recently released from Hosptial

Anyone with information about this missing adult is asked to contact the Waterbury Detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police are searching for a man who was last seen after he was released from the hospital several days ago.

Officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a home on Oak Leaf drive to check on the conditions of Clifford DeBaptiste,57, of Waterbury. He was not found at his home and his whereabouts are unknown.

DeBaptiste has brown hair and eyes, is 5'9" and weighs 155 lbs. It is unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Police say DeBaptiste has a history of depression and substance abuse.