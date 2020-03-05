Waterbury police make arrest in fatal hit and run accident

Christopher Bolden, 46, charged with Evading responsibility in an Accident Resulting in Death

WATERBURY, Conn. — Just after 8:30 on Friday, May 1st, Waterbury Police were dispatched to the area of Baldwin Street and Scovill Street for a reported evading motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

A dark-colored SUV was traveling south on Baldwin Street when it struck the pedestrian crossing the road in the area of Scovill Street.

The motor vehicle turned around, drove north towards East Main Street, and fled the area.

The adult female victim was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital and was pronounced deceased just before 11:30 that night.

The victim was then transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine manner/cause of death and to positively identify the victim.

Through investigative means, the police identified the vehicle as a black BMW X3.

A patrol officer located the suspected vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence on Meriden Road.

The vehicle's owner and suspect were not at that address.

Police later located the driver and suspect, Christopher Bolden, 46, at 33 Violet Street in Waterbury.

A police officer assigned to the Accident RECON unit applied and was granted an arrest warrant for Bolden for evading responsibility in this fatal motor vehicle accident.

Bolden was arrested by warrant and charged with Evading Responsibility in an Accident Resulting in Death.