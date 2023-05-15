Waterbury schools host safety and security forum following several lockdowns

Parents shared concerns with school officials and police and asked for more security measures to be implemented.

WATERBURY, Conn. — In less than a month’s time, several Waterbury schools have been placed in lockdowns for reports of weapons, including one incident in which there actually was a loaded gun brought into the building.

"I think one incident is more than enough with everything that’s happening in the nation," said Dannys Bin-Aine, parent of a Crosby High School student.

Monday evening, school officials and police invited parents to share their concerns and learn more about what’s being done to keep their children safe.

"I think it’s important to have the parents come in, have them provide some feedback for us as well as just explain the protocol and situations and how we respond to threats in the school," said Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnola.

As well as teach them what not to do when these situations arise. Last week, two parents were arrested for entering Crosby High School during a lockdown.

Officials said, it’s still under investigation how they were able to get inside but that false information spread on social media played a role in the panic of that day.

"That information created a lot of unrest, tears, anger, frustration, fear dominated at that point," said Dr. Verna Ruffin, superintendent of Waterbury Public Schools.

Some parents still dealing with some of those feelings. Asking the school district to implement new security measures, such as more police officers on campus and metal detectors at the doors.

"I rather get a ParentSquare saying a gun was found at the door, then a gun was found in a classroom," a parent said.

While there was disagreement on what the solutions should be many did agree that the discussions on school safety cannot end here.

"We don’t feel that our kids are safe, our kids don’t feel safe, kids don’t want to go to school," a parent said.

Officials said next steps will involve continued participation from parents.

"It’s critical to hear the voice of parents, how they’re feeling, suggestions that they may have," Ruffin said.

