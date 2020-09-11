1 dead, 1 injured after argument leads to shooting in Waterbury convenience store

Shooting happened around midnight

WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in a Waterbury convenience store.

Police said they were called to the convenience store at 173 Willow Street

On Sunday, at 22:57 p.m., police, fire department and ambulance were called to the convenience store at 173 Willow Street for a report that someone was shot.

Officers found a 45-year-old-man lying on the floor inside the convenience store suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said he was unconscious but breathing. He was treated at the scene and taken to Waterbury hospital where he died at 3:25 a.m.

Police were told that right before the shooting, several people were in the store and having a loud discussion when multiple gunshots were fired inside the store. After the gunshots, everyone left the store except for the victim who fell to the floor after being shot.

Police were notified that a second man, 33, was shot and left the store before the police arrived. Police located the man lying on the street in the area of 56 Ridgewood Street. He had a gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right arm.

The man was taken to Waterbury Hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. He remains hospitalized.

The detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in this investigation.

The identity of the victim is pending confirmation by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner for the State of Connecticut and notification to the next of kin. The OCME will determine the manner and cause of death.