Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old out of Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen.
Officials said 13-year-old Jalyn Diaz was last seen Wednesday wearing gray sweatpants, pink socks, and possibly carrying a backpack.
She's described as Black with auburn hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 foot 7 inches and wearing 150 pounds.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Diaz they are asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-709-4410.
