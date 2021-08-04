x
Silver Alert issued for 13-year-old out of Waterbury

She was last seen Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-709-4410
WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing teen. 

Officials said 13-year-old Jalyn Diaz was last seen Wednesday wearing gray sweatpants, pink socks, and possibly carrying a backpack. 

She's described as Black with auburn hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 foot 7 inches and wearing 150 pounds. 

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Diaz they are asked to call the Waterbury Police Department at 203-709-4410.

