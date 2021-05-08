Waterbury woman killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Police said the woman had been driving on the wrong side of I-691 in Southington when the truck and car collided.

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Waterbury woman is dead after State police said she drove on the wrong side of Interstate 691 yesterday afternoon.

Police said a tractor-trailer was driving east on I-691 by exit 4 in Southington when the crash happened. According to police, 54-year-old Sharon Knight was driving west on the eastbound side when it struck the truck head-on.

Knight was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the truck driver was taken to a nearby hospital, but the extent of their injuries isn't known at this time.

State police are asking anyone who was driving in the area around 5:15 p.m. yesterday and may have witnessed the crash to call Troop I at 203-393-4200. If you happen to have dashcam footage you're also asked to contact police or email Trooper Taylor Norton at taylor.norton@ct.gov.

The crash remains under investigation.

