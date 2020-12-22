Waterbury PD: Man charged with stabbing girlfriend in stomach

The victim fled the apartment to a neighbor after she was stabbed and asked the neighbor to call 911.

WATERBURY, Conn. — One man is in custody after a stabbing overnight in Waterbury.

Police said they were called to an address on Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. on the report of a stabbing.

When police arrived, they found a 28-year-old outside an apartment building holding a towel to her abdomen. According to police, the woman stated her boyfriend, 34-year-old Giovanni Garcia, stabbed her once in the stomach.

According to police, a neighbor heard a verbal argument coming from the apartment where Garcia and the victim were.

Soon after, the victim fled the apartment to a neighbor and asked the neighbor to call 911 because she was stabbed.

As police helped the victim, Garcia exited the building and was stopped. Police said Garcia had a folding pocket knife and two cellphones, one of them belonging to the victim.

First responders took the victim to the hospital to treat the wound to her stomach. Police said the victim is in stable condition and under guard at the hospital for an outstanding warrant.

Garcia was arrested and charged with:

Assault 1st

Threatening 2nd

Breach of Peace 2nd