Waterbury crews fight structure fire, people asked to avoid area

WATERBURY, Conn. — Fire crews are fighting a structure fire that broke out on High Street on Monday morning. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear was started the fire or if the house was occupied at the time.

A witness told FOX61 News that they could see smoke and flames coming from the house before the fire department arrived.

He said the fire crews were able to start fighting the flames quickly and that the best thing they could do was close off the street.