Waterbury woman charged in October fatal crash in Naugatuck

A second person was seriously injured in the crash
Credit: FOX61

NAUGATUCK, Conn — Police arrested a woman in connection with a crash last fall that killed one person and seriously injured another. 

Police arrested Joie S. Cascella, 41, of Waterbury. She was charged with:  

  • Manslaughter 2nd with a Motor Vehicle
  • Assault 2nd with a Motor Vehicle 
  • Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs 
  • Reckless Driving 
  • Failure to Drive in Proper Lane 
  • Traveling Unreasonably Fast 

Police said Cascella crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by Carol Gironda, 69, of Naugatuck. Gironda died at the scene. A passenger in Gironda’s vehicle also suffered significant injuries.

The 2-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Street and Route 63 just after 4 p.m. on October 11, 2020.

Cascella was held on a $500,000 bond.

