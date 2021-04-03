Waterbury woman charged in October fatal crash in Naugatuck

A second person was seriously injured in the crash

NAUGATUCK, Conn — Police arrested a woman in connection with a crash last fall that killed one person and seriously injured another.

Police arrested Joie S. Cascella, 41, of Waterbury. She was charged with:

Manslaughter 2nd with a Motor Vehicle

Assault 2nd with a Motor Vehicle

Illegal Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

Reckless Driving

Failure to Drive in Proper Lane

Traveling Unreasonably Fast

Police said Cascella crossed the center line and collided head-on with a vehicle being driven by Carol Gironda, 69, of Naugatuck. Gironda died at the scene. A passenger in Gironda’s vehicle also suffered significant injuries.

The 2-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Street and Route 63 just after 4 p.m. on October 11, 2020.

Cascella was held on a $500,000 bond.

