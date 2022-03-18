Waterbury woman dies after rollover crash, driver in critical condition

The woman and the driver – identified as a 38-year-old man from New Britain – were reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

WATERBURY, Conn. — A 43-year-old woman died after being involved in a rollover crash in Waterbury on Thursday night, police said.

Authorities said the woman, who is not being identified at this time, was a passenger in the vehicle when it rolled over just before 10 p.m. in the area of Thomaston Avenue on Thursday.

The woman and the driver – identified as a 38-year-old man from New Britain – were reportedly ejected from the vehicle.

The man was taken to Waterbury Hospital and is in critical condition as of Friday morning, police said. The woman was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

No additional information was provided.

The crash remains under investigation by the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit. If anyone has information regarding the crash, they should call 203-346-3975.

