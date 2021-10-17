Waterbury woman killed in wrong way Stamford crash

Crash happened near Exit 7 on I-95 South

STAMFORD, Conn. — A Waterbury woman was killed overnight in a crash on I-95 South.

Cynthia Teran, 39, of Waterbury, was killed when the car she was driving the wrong way on the highway, crashed into a Ram pickup that was in the center southbound lane of the highway shortly near Exit 7 before 3 a.m.

The highway was closed for about five hours.

The driver of the pickup and his passenger were both taken to Stamford Hospital with minor injuries. This case remains under investigation.

Please contact Trooper Lebron-Hernandez with any further information regarding this incident at Troop G at 203-696-2500.

