Waterford police seek suspects in Walmart theft

WATERFORD, Conn. — The Waterford Police Department is looking for two suspects they say stole merchandise from a local Walmart.

Police said the pair stole a TV and a small grill from the Walmart in town on April 30th around 10:20 p.m. According to police, the suspects then left in a small gray SUV.

If you may know the identities of those involved you're asked to call or email Officer Charron at 860-442-9451 or ccharron@waterfordct.org. Waterford police said people can also privately message them on their Facebook page.

Please reference case #2021-00714



