x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

Local News

Waterford police seek suspects in Walmart theft

Police said the pair stole a TV and a small grill from the Walmart in town on April 30th around 10:20 p.m.
Credit: Waterford Police Department

WATERFORD, Conn. — The Waterford Police Department is looking for two suspects they say stole merchandise from a local Walmart. 

Police said the pair stole a TV and a small grill from the Walmart in town on April 30th around 10:20 p.m. According to police, the suspects then left in a small gray SUV. 

Waterford police search for suspects in Walmart theft

1 / 4
Waterford Police Department

If you may know the identities of those involved you're asked to call or email Officer Charron at 860-442-9451 or ccharron@waterfordct.org. Waterford police said people can also privately message them on their Facebook page. 

Please reference case #2021-00714

Related Articles


HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM