Waterford police standoff after welfare check ends peacefully

An 69-year-old man, armed with what turned out to be a BB gun, held police off for 20 minutes.

WATERFORD, Conn. — A 20-minute police standoff Monday night ended peacefully when the occupant, who was armed with what turned out to be a BB gun, surrendered to officers.

Police said they were called to Spithole Road for a welfare check for a 69-year-old man around 8 p.m. at the request of family members who were already on the scene.

When officers tried to make contact, the man came to the front door holding a handgun, with his finger on the trigger, and demanded everyone leave the property. Officers moved back and were able to remove family members and a downstairs tenant.

The man came out of the house yelling at officers while holding the handgun. Police set up a perimeter and shut down the road.

After 20 minutes, the man surrendered to the police. He was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital for observation.

Police found the weapon inside the home and determined it was a BB gun.

"We did have an armed individual that barricaded themselves in a home on Spithead Road, it came to a peaceful resolution, the person ultimately surrendered to our officers and was brought to the hospital for care," said Chief Brett Mahoney in a statement.

