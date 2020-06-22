5-year-old struck, injured by SUV in Watertown

Police believe the child was chasing a dog when they ran out into the road

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A child was struck by a car Monday morning in Watertown, according to police.

Police said that a 5-year-old was struck by a Kia Sportage in the area of Main Street and Rockdale Avenue. The SUV was driving southbound on Main Street when police said it's believed the child ran into the road, chasing a dog.

The child suffered a head injury and has been taken to Waterbury Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

According to police, the driver of the Kia was not impaired and did not appear to be speeding. Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.