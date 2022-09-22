Watertown crash kills 1: Police

Watertown Police responded to a one car crash on Litchfield Road in the area of Plungis Road.

WATERTOWN, Conn — A man who was last known to live in Waterbury died in a single car crash on Tuesday according to police.

Watertown Police responded to a one car crash that happened on Litchfield Road in the area of Plungis Road on Tuesday. Emergency crews found that a green Saab sedan was crashed into a tree on Litchfield Road. The driver of the Saab was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver has been identified as Christopher Taylor, 56. Taylor's last known address as Brentwood Avenue in Waterbury. Taylor was residing at an unknown location in the past few weeks according to police.

The crash is still under investigation by the Watertown Police Department and the Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team. Investigators are requesting any information from anyone who had recent contact with Taylor. Please contact Detective Kevin Conard or Officer David Marinaro at 860-945-5200.

