Details emerge in case of Watertown kids allegedly left home alone while mother went to Florida

Police say text messages between mother and children show that she told them to stay in basement

WATERTOWN, Conn. — The arrest warrant for a Waterbury Public Schools employee accused of leaving two kids in her care home alone for two days and nights is highlighting more details of her alleged actions that led to police being called.

Kerry Lyn Caviasca was arrested Saturday on two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of non-reckless endangerment.

The arrest stems from an alleged incident where Caviasca, who lives on Judson Street in Watertown, left two children she is responsible for alone for two days and nights while she went to Florida. Police said the two children are under 12 years old.

The arrest warrant claims Caviasca went to Florida with a boyfriend and allegedly told the two children to stay in the basement and “just eat candy” for food.

Police were called to the home after Caviasca’s former husband reported on December 17 that he believed she had left two children home along from Nov. 20-22. He allegedly told police he became suspicious because he could not reach the children by phone that weekend.

The man told police he sent his father to the home to talk to the children, but got no answer at the door.

According to the arrest warrant, after the weekend, the man was able to read text messages allegedly between Caviasca and the children which seemed to indicate she was leaving on a plane and that they should stay downstairs and out of sight.

In one text, the children reportedly asked what they were going to have for dinner, for which Caviasca’s response was: “Just eat candy. I’m sorry.”

In one text, the children reportedly told Caviasca that someone knocked on the door around the same time her former father-in-law went to the house.

She allegedly told one of the children to delete the texting app from the phone and tried to determine if the messages were erased, the arrest warrant said.

When questioned by police, Caviasca admitted to traveling to Florida and claimed at the time that her brother had been at the house with the children.

Police confirmed that Caviasca’s brother had worked eight-hour shifts on each of the days that she was in Florida.

According to the arrest warrant, the children told police they had been left alone and told not to go upstairs.

Caviasca was arrested Saturday and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond with a court date of January 25 at Waterbury Superior Court.

Caviasca is a Waterbury Public Schools school employee but is listed as "currently on leave pending allegations," FOX61 confirmed.

Waterbury Public Schools released a statement Monday regarding the arrest, saying,

"Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation."

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.