Watertown man killed in Route 2a crash in Preston

He was pronounced dead at the scene
PRESTON, Conn. — State Police say a 60-year-old Watertown man was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday night. 

According to police, Demir Prevalla was driving in Preston, east of Harris Fuller Road. Police said for some reason, as Prevalla approached a curve, he went off the right shoulder and up an embankment before striking a "DOT Sharp Turn" sign.

Police said that the car was briefly in the air before crashing back down and colliding with a tree.

Prevalla was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. 