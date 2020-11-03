Watertown man killed in Route 2a crash in Preston

He was pronounced dead at the scene

PRESTON, Conn. — State Police say a 60-year-old Watertown man was killed in a single-car crash Tuesday night.

According to police, Demir Prevalla was driving in Preston, east of Harris Fuller Road. Police said for some reason, as Prevalla approached a curve, he went off the right shoulder and up an embankment before striking a "DOT Sharp Turn" sign.

Police said that the car was briefly in the air before crashing back down and colliding with a tree.