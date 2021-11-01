Convicted sex offender arrested in Watertown, facing charges of past sexual abuse

The new charges allege sexual abuse at a Watertown gymnastics facility between 1999-2004

WATERTOWN, Conn. — A convicted sex offender is under arrest and facing charges of sexual assault

According to police, the male victim, who is now an adult, reported the abuse happened between 1999-2004 at a gymnastics facility in Watertown. The gym has since changed names and owners.

Arrested was 75-year-old Vincent Pozzuoli. Police said Pozzouli is a registered sex offender with the state following a child sexual assault conviction in Norwalk. The victim was a gymnastics athlete at the time. Pozzouli also has four probation violations in Connecticut. In 1996, Pozzolue was convicted in Maine on charges related to a child sex assault case where the victim was also a gymnastics athlete.