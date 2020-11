Officials say a white male wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and white sneakers was captured on video Sunday morning while walking the dog on Westview Drive.

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Police are seeking the public's help with identifying a man who was seen physically abusing a dog.

Officials say he was captured on video Sunday morning while walking the dog on Westview Drive in the area of Frances Ann Drive in Oakville.

Waterford PD identified the man as a white male, approximately 40-years-old, wearing a plaid jacket, jeans and white sneakers.

The dog appears to be a bulldog, officials said.