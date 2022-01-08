Ways to save on your summer energy bill

Connecticut customers use an average of 35 percent more electricity during the summer months, according to Eversource.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As temperatures heat up, you are likely to crank up the air conditioning or fan inside your home to cool off, but there are some simple ways you can save on your energy bill this summer.

Setting the thermostat higher when you’re not home can help reduce your energy bill by about 10 percent, according to the Department of Energy. You can also run a ceiling fan to help circulate the air.

Temperatures are forecasted to reach the 90s starting Tuesday as an expected heat wave hits Connecticut this week.

Governor Ned Lamont activated Connecticut’s extreme hot weather protocol to last from Tuesday morning to Friday night.

This comes just a couple weeks after the last heat wave lingered in the state.

With the heat, combined with rate increases, residents are noticing the impact on their bills.

“All the bills have been going up at least 15 to 20 percent,” said Malcolm, a Bloomfield resident.

As you try to stay cool inside your home or apartment, Eversource Media Relations Manager Tricia Taskey Modifica shared several ways you can save money.

“Keep the air conditioner set at a moderate temperature that’s also comfortable. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1 to 3 percent less electricity and so that’s a good savings right there,” she said.

Eversource also recommends keeping your blinds closed when it’s hot outside. The utility company said blinds or curtains can help lower temperatures inside by up to 20 degrees.

They also recommend cooking dinner outside if you can. Cooking dinner inside will heat up the kitchen and make your cooling system work harder.

Also, make sure air vents and filters are clean and unobstructed. Move furniture that might be blocking a vent. See below for a full list of energy saving tips.

One resident we spoke with made another energy efficient change: installing a solar roof.

“Last summer it was definitely brutal. It was in the hundreds of dollars each month and it’s been a really, extra hot summer but with the Tesla roof, it makes so much power we can basically have AC on all summer,” said Montville resident, Daniel Baima.

If you are looking for a place to cool off throughout the week, call 211 to find the nearest cooling center to you.

EVERSOURCE ENERGY SAVING TIPS :

-Keep air conditioners set at a moderate temperature that’s also comfortable. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1-3% less electricity. Using a programmable or Wi-Fi thermostat can also help manage energy usage, especially when away from home.

-Don’t block air flow. Keep air vents clear of obstructions such as furniture, curtains, and rugs. For those with central air and floor vents, consider using vent deflectors to direct and increase the reach of cooled air. Keep air conditioner filters and coils clean. Dirty filters block air flow, reducing efficiency and making it harder to deliver the cool air.

-Keep blinds closed when it’s hot out to prevent unwanted heat from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees.

-Switch to ENERGY STAR® certified LED lights. The energy-efficient bulbs run cooler and last up to 25 times longer than incandescent lights.

-Set ceiling fans to rotate counterclockwise and at a higher speed in the summer to circulate the breeze more effectively, creating a cooling, wind chill effect. Since ceiling fans cool only people and not the actual room; remember to turn the fan off when leaving the room.

-Cook dinner outside. Cooking indoors heats up the kitchen and makes cooling systems work harder, so opt for cooking outdoors instead.

-Look for the ENERGY STAR rating when purchasing new appliances. Also, be sure to choose the right size when purchasing an air conditioning unit. An oversized or undersized AC unit is less effective and uses more energy.

To find out how much electricity your cooling system uses, visit the Cooling Calculator at Eversource.com.

Income-based assistance programs are also available for residents who need help paying their bills.

