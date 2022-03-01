What do to around Connecticut this weekend

Heading into the weekend with nothing to do? Here are some events, markets, and shows happening across the state!

CONNECTICUT, USA — Spring is here, the weather is warming up, and if you’re heading into the weekend with nothing to do, we got some ideas for you!

Here are some events happening around the state on the weekend of March 25.

Warmer weather means better fishing days and you can learn more about fishing and other outdoor adventures this weekend at the Connecticut Fishing & Outdoor Show at Mohegan Sun! The show includes over 125 booths selling fishing, hunting, and other outdoor equipment alongside fishing boats and other gear. Saturday and Sunday will include seminars and demonstrations to help bolster your fishing skills! Hands-on activities include a BlackHawk virtual fishing fighting chair simulator, and a Laser Shot Range from the CT Dept. of Energy & Environmental & Protection (DEEP). The event is held Friday-Sunday. You can learn more here.

This weekend will see the final days of the Great Guilford Restaurant week, so head out to the restaurants before the event ends! The event features unique, fine dining options available from Guilford, Branford, North Branford, East Haven, Madison, Clinton, and Westbrook. Learn more about the event here.

The Warner Theatre in Torrington will be holding its annual Wide and Food Tasting event Friday evening from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. This year, event organizers said they will be holding a masquerade party. VIPs will be able to enter at 6 p.m. and have access to the VIP room at the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre where they’ll be treated to specialized catering, chocolate samples, and private tastings of wines and spirits. Learn more about the event here.

Friday night’s Hartford Wolfpack game against the Springfield Thunderbirds is also college night! Students can receive $10 tickets to the game by showing their college ID at the box office. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and general ticket sales start at $21. Learn more here

Are space travel and science more your style? On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., it’s NASA Space Day at the Connecticut Science Center in Hartford! The science center will host hands-on activities, live science demonstrations, and intergalactic exploration. If your child is involved with the boy or girl scouts, they can tackle a special scavenger hunt around the science center to earn an exclusive space day patch! Learn more here.

This weekend is the LAST weekend for the Durham Winter Farmer’s Market until next season. The market will be held Saturday at the Durham Activity Center located at 350 Main Street. The market hosts seasonal vendors which sell winter vegetables, meat, cheese, honey, and various breads. Crafters are also found at the market! You can check out their Facebook page for more information.

If your St. Patrick’s Day spirit is still in high gear, then you can attend the Mystic Irish 5K this Saturday! The certified course starts, and ends, in Downtown Mystic. Runners will travel down the scenic River Road and along the banks of the Mystic River. Learn more here.

Then, on Sunday, the 17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade will kick off at the Mystic Seaport Museum. The parade travels throughout downtown Mystic all the way to the Mystic Art Museum. The parade steps off starting at 1 p.m. Learn more about the parade here.

Calling Connecticut fiber artists! The Hill-Stead Museum in Farmington will be holding their Sheep to Shawl, The Art of Shearing Festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There, the on-property sheep will be shorn and fiber artists and vendors will be on display, featuring carding, spinning, knitting, crocheting and weaving. Free hayrides to and from the barn will be available and other food vendors and craft activities will take place. You can learn more about the event here.

Round out the weekend with a way to help support local women artists in the Hartford area by attending the Spring Celebration of Women’s Crafts. The event will be held on the grounds of Elizabeth Park at the Pond House Cafe. Vendors selling pottery, clothing, jewelry, artwork, soap and more will be featured. There will also be a gift raffle! You can learn more here.

Head to CT Visit to see even more events happening around the state.

See you next weekend!

