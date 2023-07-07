Former Gov. Weicker's funeral details released

He will be remembered in a service in Greenwich on Monday.

GREENWICH, Conn. — Services for former Gov. Lowell Weicker will be held in Greenwich on Monday morning.

Weicker, a former First Selectman of Greenwich, U.S. congressman, U.S. senator, and governor of Connecticut, will be remembered at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greenwich, on July 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Weicker died on June 28 after a short illness. He was 92 years old.

Eulogies at the funeral will be delivered by Gov. Ned Lamont, former U.S. Sen. Christopher J. Dodd, Weicker’s sons Scot and Gray and his former chief of staff, Stanley A. Twardy Jr.

The Rev. Canon Mark K. J. Robinson, former rector of St. Ann’s Episcopal Church in Old Lyme, and longtime friend of the Weicker family, will officiate, assisted by the Rev. Dr. Justin E. Crisp, priest in charge of St. Barnabas. Music for the service will be directed by J. Michael Roush and feature members of the St. Barnabas Choir.

Following the service, there will be a gun salute and formal military honors at the burial following the service at Putnam Cemetery in Greenwich. A wide range of U.S. and Connecticut state officials are expected to attend.

The church will have limited seating available to the general public and an overflow room where the service will be simulcast.

The service will be televised on the Connecticut Network and available online at the Connecticut Network and the St. Barnabas website.

Weicker, as a Republican U.S. senator, tussled with his own party during the Watergate hearings and championed legislation to protect people with disabilities. He later was elected Connecticut governor as an independent.

With a 6-foot-6-inch frame and a shoot-from-the-hip style, Weicker was a leading figure in Connecticut politics from his first election to the General Assembly in 1962 until he decided against running for a second term as governor in 1994.

