Wesleyan fraternity suspended for hazing, COVID violation

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A fraternity at Wesleyan University has been suspended following a hazing incident that also violated the school’s COVID-19 Code of Conduct.

Lauren Rubenstein, the school’s director of media and public relations, confirmed the suspension Thursday but did not identify the fraternity or elaborate on details of the incident and suspension.

“It is our policy not to comment on individual student disciplinary matters,” she said in an email.

The Middletown campus was open this fall and offered a mix of in-person, hybrid, and remote learning classes, Rubenstein said.

“Most students left campus just before Thanksgiving and finished out the short time remaining in the fall semester online,” she said. “Our plan is to begin welcoming students back to campus for spring semester in early February.”