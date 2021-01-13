West Harford businesses share gift cards with frontline workers

“It meant a great deal, its great to be able to put faces to the healthcare workers we are hearing a lot about”

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The team at Donut Crazy in West Hartford knows a thing or two about making people happy. “I mean what don’t I love about donuts, they just make you feel good,” says owner, Irene Luaices.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rock Connecticut, Luaices is eager to share what she knows best with frontline healthcare workers.

“The message is they are not alone, and that we see them, they are the real heroes, and we all see what they go through every day putting their lives on the line,” she says.

Donut Crazy joined about a dozen businesses from The West Hartford Center Business Association and LaSalle Road Partners to donate $10,000 in gift certificates to employees at St. Francis, Hartford Hospital and UCONN health.

“It meant a great deal, its great to be able to put faces to the healthcare workers we are hearing a lot about,” says Cookshop Plus owner James Hines who helped deliver the gift cards to Hartford Hospital on Monday.

FOX61 spoke with Hartford Hospital’s Chief Wellness Officer, Sharon Keily about the special deliveries.

“My reaction is inspiration, I really believe that each of us can help each other through this journey and this is the most visible example of that that I have today,” said Kiely.