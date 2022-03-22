Two suspects arrested in West Hartford carjacking

A 42-year-old man met up with an potential buyer for his car when he was distracted by an injured person who was faking it

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A man hoping to sell his car had it stolen instead by a pair who played on his sympathies in order to distract him and steal his vehicle.

According to police, the victim reported that he planned to met up to sell his car to a potential buyer in the parking lot of 108 Oakwood Avenue on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m.

After the suspect arrived in a silver BMW, the victim saw an apparent distressed driver in the parking lot. When he went to help, he was approached by a suspect with a handgun who stole the victim's keys. The suspect who feigned distress and the suspect with a gun left the parking lot with the victim's vehicle and the silver BMW, police said.

Shortly after the incident, the victim's vehicle was located occupied in Manchester. Two arrests have been made. Police did not release any details on the arrests.

This incident is under investigation.

Anyone with further information on this incident can call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203 or use the WHPD Tip Line with any information. The Tip Line email is whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov and the phone number is (860) 570-8969.

