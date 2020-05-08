Picking up the pieces in West Hartford after windy wrath of Tropical Storm Isaias

The town of West Hartford has added resident charging stations at select public school lots. Most of them will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — It didn’t last long but made its mark.

A fast moving tropical storm rolled through Connecticut blowing and bowling down trees and taking power lines with them.

In West Hartford, about 52 percent of residents lost power.

"We had about 441 emergency calls for service at the height and our public safety dispatchers answered about 900 calls in that period of time," Fire Chief Greg Priest said.

Walking in his neighborhood on Whitman Avenue, Daniel Thomas noted all the debris that had temporarily changed the landscape where he lives.

“There’s a line down and it’s replicated road after road after road and it really hits home, this is all around town," Thomas added. "It’s going to take a long time to clean this up.”



