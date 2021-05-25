West Hartford firefighters rescue a dozen ducklings trapped in storm drain

The members of Truck 3 assisted West Hartford Animal Control

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The West Hartford Fire Department might have been inspired by the famous children's book, "Make Way for Ducklings" when they rescued a dozen of the young fowl Tuesday.

According to their union's Facebook page, the members of Truck 3 assisted West Hartford Animal Control with rescuing 12 ducklings down in a storm drain.

The ducklings were released back to their mother waiting nearby.

In the book "Make Way For Ducklings," author Robert McCloskey tells the story of a brood of ducklings that make their way from the Charles River to an island in the pond in Boston's Public Garden with the help of a friendly traffic cop.

