'Thank you for your generosity' | West Hartford food pantry seeks donations

The organization said they were facing shortages, especially of canned soup

WEST HARTFORD, Conn — West Hartford’s Food Pantry is putting out the call for needed donations.

On Tuesday, the Food Pantry sent a press release saying they were almost out of canned soup.

The organization said they also need cold cereal, fruit/applesauce, tuna, and canned pasta, like SpaghettiOs.

According to the website, "Residents are eligible to use the food pantry once a month. If you are in need of food more frequently, please contact the Food Pantry for assistance."

"In order to use the Food Pantry, residents need to provide a photo ID and a recent utility bill or official piece of mail (showing a West Hartford address) at each visit. Income guidelines apply and are subject to change. Please contact the food pantry for information and how to apply."

The organization said donations may be left on the carts outside Town Hall during the following times:

Tuesday 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Wednesday 9-11 a.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

According to Foodshare, which coordinates food distribution for Hartford and Tolland counties, "More than 119,000 of our neighbors struggle with food insecurity, meaning they lack consistent access to enough food." Foodshare said one in seven children, or more than 32,000 kids in Greater Hartford aren’t getting the food they need to learn and grow.

The Food Pantry said they cannot accept open and/or expired items. If you have any questions, please contact Nancy Stockman at 860-561-7569 or Nancy.stockman@westhartfordct.gov.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.