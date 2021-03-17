West Hartford middle, high schoolers head back for in-person learning

Schools will still stream lessons and students who chose to be fully remote can stick with that option.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Middle and high schools in West Hartford transitioned from hybrid learning to full in-person instruction Wednesday.

The school district said many factors were taken into account in making the decision to return to daily in-person instruction, including a significant decline in COVID cases across town, as well as the warmer weather that will allow classes to move outdoors and increase our ventilation opportunities.

“It means everything to me. It’s like the first day coming back,” said Hall High School senior Isaiah Lizardi.

“I’m kind of excited. I’m a little bit scared about how crowded the classrooms will be, that we won’t be six feet apart,” said Hall High School senior Vered Wolpaw.

“And there will be quarantines. There will be cases of COVID, we know that and so that learning experience will still happen for those students,” said West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor.

The mayor also stressed the safety measures schools have in place like masking and frequent hand washing.

“The day is kind of condensed, so there’s not as much free time. There’s also going to be a staggering of corridor passing, and one of the things we all know is that masking’s important and you can’t eat with a mask on so the lunch period will be pushed toward the end of the day and there will be grab-and-go,” said Mayor Cantor. “We know that the full amount of space of six feet won’t be able to continue so what we’ll probably be closer to the three feet the CDC has been talking about.”

West Hartford elementary schools have already returned to full in-person learning.

“It’s not perfect, we know that, but it’s better than not having the students in school together learning,” said Mayor Cantor.

